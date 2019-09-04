Bunco group dedicates buddy bench to John Harris Elementary School to honor friend

Marilyn Green founded a bunco group in Sioux Falls, which brought together a group of women that didn't know each other. She passed away recently, and one of the members wanted to get a buddy bench in her honor. The group came together to make this bench happen because they thought it was the best way to honor her.

"It just touches all of our hearts. Marilyn was our friend. She brought us all together when she formed the bunco group," Ann Summa said, who is one of Marilyn's friends. "Some of us knew each other but very few of us did, and we were together for over 20 years."

Marilyn's son, Brad Green, said she was a faithful volunteer and one of the first presidents of the PTA at John Harris Elementary School. So that's why they wanted to give it to that school specifically.

"My mom was a friend to all; go talk to a stranger on the street. She had no fear, and she was a woman who loved life," he said.

At this point, it's unknown exactly where the bench will be placed at the elementary school. But people are encouraged to go see it and meet a buddy.