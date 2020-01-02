Burger Battle begins in downtown Sioux Falls

Restaurants will spend the month of January competing against one another in the 7th annual Burger Battle.

There will be 16 restaurants offering the best burger they have to costumers, who will rate the burger on several categories, including the patty, presentation, toppings, and customer service.

Competitors have a chance at five points in each category, and the competition begins on Thursday and runs through the end of the month.

Costumers can also win prizes by posting a picture of a burger from one of the competing restaurants on social media with the hashtag #BurgerBattle.

for a list of the restaurants, go here.