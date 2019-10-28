Burglar causes $50k in damage to Sioux Falls' country club

Sioux Falls police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested after causing about $50,000 in damages to a country club over the weekend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Timothy Patrick Ryan, of Sioux Falls, broke into the Country Club of Sioux Falls early morning Saturday. Clemens said Ryan ripped off several locker doors inside the club's locker room causing about $50,000 in damage.

Clemens said police were alerted by the man who gave Ryan a ride to the country club. Surveillance video from the club helped officers identify Ryan, and police located him in the area of 11th Street and Summit Avenue following the incident.

Ryan is charged with burglary and intentional damage to property.