Burke community thankful for contractor that's helping rebuild after tornado

The company called Perfection Property Restoration traveled to Burke, where its crews worked to get the school ready for the first day.

Many community members in Burke are impressed by how quickly the workers got things finished and ready for the school year.

Workers from the company said they just work towards their deadline that is set in the beginning. That's what they keep their eye on.

In the video in this article, KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to the logistics coordinator of the company and explains what it took to get the school ready for the first day of classes.

