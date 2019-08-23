Burke football takes the field after recent tornado

The Burke community is still recovering from that tornado earlier this month but the start of football season is finally giving the community some sense of normalcy.

During the storm earlier this month the lights at the football field were damaged, creating a problem for hosting home night games but they have elected to still host the games earlier in the day. The Cougar's game started at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The school was also significantly damaged forcing the cougars to look alternative locker rooms.

The team is using the local firehall as their locker room while the school is being rebuilt.

Burke head coach Mike Sebern said they hope to have the lights at the field fixed for the team's second home game on Sept. 6.