Burleigh County Commission vote to allow refugee resettlement

Burleigh County, North Dakota commissioners vote to allow refugee resettlement with a cap of 25 for next year after a four-hour hearing.

Both sides of the issue voiced opinions and addressed the commissioners.

Commissioners include Brian Bitner, Jerry Woodcox, Mark Armstrong, Kathleen Jones and Jim Peluso.

Peluso and Bitner voted no.

The option surfaced after President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing local governments to make their own decisions.

Cass County recently voted to accept refugees.