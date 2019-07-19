Burn Boot Camp in Sioux Falls looks to help kids with neuromuscular diseases

Burn Boot Camp will be hosting its biggest event of the year supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a fundraiser workout. It's happening July 20th around the country including in Sioux Falls. The gym is supporting kids with neuromuscular diseases.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Burn Boot Camp has partnered with MDA to lead the fight to free individuals and the families who love them from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

It's called "Be Their Muscle."

