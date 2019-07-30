Burrito bash to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

Sioux Falls and Brandon Taco John’s locations will host the inaugural Burrito Bash to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire on Wednesday.

From open to close, $1 from the sale of every meat & potato or breakfast burrito will go to support the kids at the club. Coupons with no expiration date may also be purchased for future use with $1 benefiting the club.

The Boys & Girls Club will host kids’ activities in the parking lots of the Brandon and east 10th Street Taco John's locations during Burrito Bash from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

