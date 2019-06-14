Bus route detours on Saturday

The Sioux Area Metro announced temporary detours for bus routes on due to the Sioux Falls Pride Parade on Saturday.

From 9:45 a.m. until the end of the parade, Sioux Area Metro bus routes 1, 2, 3, 6, and 10 will board and exit the buses on Dakota Avenue between 10th Street and 11th Street.

Bus routes 4, 5, 7, and 9 will use the bus stop at its normal location.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel in advance as buses will not be able to wait for passengers transferring from the Dakota Avenue temporary bus stop to the normal Bus Stop.

All bus stop operations will resume normally after the parade is over.