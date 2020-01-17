Busch Beer promotion offers discounts for snowfall in 7 cities

People in several Midwestern cities may actually wish for more snow this winter.

Busch Beer has announced a new "Snow Day" promotion, where the company dropping the price of its beer by $1 for every inch of snow that falls in seven cities through March 21.

Unfortunately for local Busch fans, none of those cities are in South Dakota. The select cities include Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha; Buffalo, New York; and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Here’s how it works: For each inch of snow that falls in a particular city, everyone 21 and older in that state is eligible to receive $1 off select Busch products via a rebate. You can find more details on Busch's website.