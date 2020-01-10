Businesses adding more security measures to keep employees safe

The death of a Sioux falls woman has been ruled a homicide. Pasqalina Badi was found after being reported missing after leaving work around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Amir Beaudion is the man that was seen on Wal-Mart surveillance video following Badi to her car. KSFY News checked to see what measures business owners can take to ensure their employee's safety.

"They need to be aware of their surroundings. It’s become really easy in today's day and age to become distracted," Sioux Merchant Patrol President, Jesse Callahan said.

Twenty-year-old Pasqalina Badi was abducted from this Wal-Mart at Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran's Parkway early Sunday morning after leaving work for the day.

Her body was later found in a ditch between Harrisburg and Sioux Falls.

Police located a person of interest, 19-year-old Amir Beaudion Jr. who is now in custody but has yet to be charged with Badi's killing.

Large businesses like Wal-Mart are often flooded with cameras so we reached out to Sioux Merchant Patrol to see how they work with businesses to add a more safe feeling to keep employees and shoppers safe.

"It was obviously a tragic situation and it's something that's difficult for businesses to react quickly for unless they have a plan,” Callahan said. "Overall we're going to be looking out for the well-being of the business, property, and people. A lot of it ends up coming down to protecting people because that's usually business's most important asset they're taking care of."

Security cameras are usually a crucial part of capturing someone who's done something wrong but they do need to be pointed in the right direction and be able to pick up good quality video to catch the suspect.

Police say surveillance video shows Beaudion following Badi as she left work. Wal-Mart has patrol cams throughout its parking lot.

"When someone gets off work at 11 o'clock at night that they're able to get to and from the building and have a safe path for doing that and a lot of times lighting is a big portion of what's going to be going on with that," Callahan said.

Callahan adds that he has seen an uptick in people calling in for extra patrolling, but he doesn't think it's directly in response to this latest homicide. He says businesses typically have patrolmen on their properties during shift changes.

