Businesses leaders, developer, and city officials hold meeting on diagonal parking on Main Avenue

The type of parking on an uptown street in Sioux Falls is causing some debate among businesses, city leaders, and a Sioux Falls developer, but after a meeting Friday a compromise seems to be reached.

“Parking matters in anything in downtown,” Lloyd companies executive vice president of development Jake Quasney said. “It’s going to be an issue here.”

Each day the cascade development in Sioux Falls continues to grow, getting closer to opening.

But, as the project nears completion, Lloyd companies needed to get final approval for diagonal parking along Main Avenue.

“There were some neighbors who wanted to see some changes to that proposal and so councilor Stehly brought together a group' here for the conversation,” Quasney said.

Businesses like the Pinning Place.

“The cascades is going to be wonderful for this neighborhood,” The Pinning Place founder Jean Zutz said. “Uptown's going to be an uptown Mecca and having a DIY nonprofit maker’s space, it’s at the right place at the right time.”

But, for more than a year, parking has continued to be an issue.

Under Lloyd's proposed plans, the street would narrow from 2 lanes with a turning lane, to just two lanes; creating space for 16 diagonal parking spots on the east side of the street.

“As they're coming down the hill certainly that’s going to force you to slow down a little as it contracts,” Quasney said.

“I’m on both sides of the fence,” Zutz said. “I want the parking but yet I want the ability to have trucks come and go.”

Friday a compromise was reached; everyone getting a little bit of what they wanted.

That includes 2 hour parking spots and an unloading and loading zone in front of the Pinning Place.

“There are certain vendors that we have that bring us products for our classes or for any of our DIY, could be as large as a four by 8 sheet and 20 sheets at a time,” Zutz said.

People also won’t be able to park here at this corner, leaving room for vehicles to turn onto the street.

Those on both sides of the issue said it’s important to work together.

“It’s a community and we have to live and work together here,” Zutz said.

That diagonal parking will also be broken up with bump outs into the street to help pedestrians be able to see cars coming down the road.

Crosswalks and flashing speed limit signs will also be added to make sure drivers are following the 20 mile per hour speed limit.

Councilors will revisit this issue at next week’s city council meeting.