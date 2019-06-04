'Butterfly to Remember' honors loved ones who have died

A special night of remembrance at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls for the 12th annual 'Butterfly to Remember' event, where people release butterflies in memory of their loved ones who have passed on.

One of the speakers tonight was Sarah Sachen whose husband died three years ago. They were high school sweethearts. "An event like this is comforting for me to attend because i'm amongst people that understand the true pain that losing a loved one brings upon and the changes it impacts in your life."

KSFY's Brian Allen was the master of ceremonies for the event which has been sponsored for the last 12 years by AseraCare Hospice.