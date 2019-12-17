CMS extends open enrollment deadline

If you missed the Dec. 15 deadline to register for open enrollment into healthcare, it's not too late.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has extended the deadline by 48 hours to 3 a.m. on Wednesday. This extension is due to the volume of people still waiting for assistance on the night of the original deadline.

"If you need some assistance in getting insurance set up for 2020," said Janice Lewis, Avera Health Plans sales associate. "You can give us a call. You can go onto our website, however, we can help if you want to give us a call. You can reach us at 605-322-4545 and ask for some assistance. We'd be able to help you that way or you can go right to our website and there's also a button on there you can click if you need some assistance."

That website is Averahealthplans.com.

While enrollment for Medicare and Medicaid ends early Wednesday morning, you can still get a plan directly through Avera. The deadline to purchase is Dec. 31.