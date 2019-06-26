Calif. boy, 12, pretending to shoot twin brother accidentally kills him when gun goes off

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother has been arrested on child endangerment charges in California.

Police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting Monday night to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The child, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say while the victim and his twin brother were home alone, they found an unsecured gun in the master bedroom. The gun wasn’t loaded when they found it, but ammunition was nearby.

The 12-year-olds began playing with the gun and, at some point, loaded it, according to police. One of them was pretending to shoot the other when the gun accidentally went off.

Officers took the boys’ mother, 45-year-old Gabriela Keeton, into custody on child endangerment charges. She is being held on $100,000 bail.

At the time of the shooting, the boys’ father was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition.

Sean Anderson, who works a few blocks from the home, has four kids and says this is a tragic reminder for parents to educate their children about firearms.

"It’s just kind of shocking to hear that happened,” he said. “I wouldn’t like to see any parent lose any of their children or even a brother losing one of their siblings or anything like that.”

The police department reminds gun owners that firearms should be locked, secured and kept out of reach of children.

Copyright 2019 KCAL/KCBS, San Bernardino Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.