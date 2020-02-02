Calif. man dies after argument over Super Bowl outcome leads to shooting

A California man was fatally shot by a stranger after the two got into an argument because they favored different Super Bowl teams, according to authorities.

Frank Rojas, 24, died after he was shot in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon during an argument with 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez over the Super Bowl, police say. (Source: KGPE/KSEE/CNN)

Police say 34-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, who is believed to be homeless, rode his bike up to a family home in Fresno, California, just before noon Saturday. At the home, 24-year-old Frank Rojas was among a group having a barbecue.

Gonzalez allegedly started an argument with Rojas because they liked different football teams. San Francisco 49ers decor was on display.

The argument escalated, and police say Gonzalez shot Rojas in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery before he died.

With the help of Rojas’ family, police found and detained Gonzalez at a nearby homeless encampment. His weapon has not yet been found.

“People like to come out front and enjoy the day, eat and stuff like that, so you shouldn’t be worried about somebody driving up and shooting just because of a sports team,” neighbor James Easterling said.

Gonzalez faces several charges, including murder and possession of a firearm. He was on probation and prohibited from having a weapon.

