California bikers ride across America to help veterans

A 13,000 mile journey spanning 31 states and lasting 37 days began in Salinas, California. The riders traveling this long distance came through Sioux Falls en-route to the Black Hills. The Epic Ride for Dignity and Remembrance 2019 began July 8 at American Legion Post 31.

The reason behind the effort is to raise money for the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. As of now the cemetery only accepts cremated remains, but riders are raising money to allow in ground full body burials. The riders still have a few more stops to make along their trip, but put more than just the lodging and food into their plans.

Riders will stop in the Black Hills on Tuesday for Military Appreciation Day, and will set up at the American Legion Post in Sturgis to accept donations. They hope to teach those passing by about their mission and how people from across the country have already helped them. Their Facebook page allows you to track their remaining adventure.