California man arrested for attempting to use stolen credit card

Mitchell police have arrested a California man after he tried using a stolen credit card number to make purchases.

Police said 39-year-old Reese Timothy Rose used an electronic device with a stolen card number to manipulate a credit card machine at several Mitchell businesses.

Upon execution of search warrants on Rose's vehicle and at a Mitchell apartment where he had been staying, Mitchell police found other scamming devices, small amounts of meth and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested Jennifer Anne Rydel, 38, who lives at the apartment.

Rose has been charged with possession of a scanning device with intent to obtain or alter payment card information. Both Rose and Rydel have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.