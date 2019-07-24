California murder suspect arrested in Pierre

A man wanted for murder in California was arrested in Pierre Wednesday morning

Adam Renfroe, 32, of Brentwood, Calif., was wanted for a parole violation and murder.

The charges stem from an incident on July 12 at a Motel 6 in Concord, Calif. U.S. Marshal officials said Renfroe and another man allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Daniel Schrader and left the state of California.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pierre Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Renfroe at a residence on East Dakota Avenue in Pierre.

Pierre police and Hughes County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrest.

Renfroe being held at the Hughes County Jail and is currently awaiting his initial appearance and extradition to California.

