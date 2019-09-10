California woman arrested after chase through the Pierre area

Authorities say charges are pending against a 37-year-old California woman after she led police on a chase through Ft. Pierre and Pierre on Monday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said they received a traffic complaint about a vehicle going east on South Dakota Highway 34. A trooper located the vehicle on U.S. Highway 14 around 5 p.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, Jamila Drew, of Oakland, Calif., refused to stop. The vehicle continued east into Ft. Pierre where it crashed into a tractor truck and semi trailer. Authorities said the 37-year-old male driver was not injured.

The pursuit then continued through the intersection of U.S. Highways 14 and 83 and into Pierre.

Authorities say the vehicle turned onto Pierre Street and stopped in front of the Hardware Hank store. Drew then ran into the store and out the backdoor where she tripped and fell before being arrested.

The highway patrol is investigating.