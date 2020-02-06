Camp Ashland prepares for Coronavirus quarantine arrivals

Plenty of eyes will be on Nebraska this weekend as 70 Americans are arriving at Camp Ashland to be evaluated for Coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases among them, but health officials will be checking continuously to confirm there are no infections.

The travelers will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Centers for Disease Control began shipping Coronavirus test kits on Wednesday which can produce results within four hours. This will allow state health professionals to confirm their own cases of the Coronavirus instead of waiting on confirmation from the CDC.

Two Iowans recently visited China and returned for testing. Their samples are being collected and sent to a lab in Atlanta for testing, but the state's medical director says Iowans should not be too worried; however, there are now twelve confirmed cases in the United States. The cases in closest proximity to South Dakota include Madison, Wisconsin and Chicago.