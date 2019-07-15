Camp Dream Makers helps children with disabilities

'Camp Dream Makers' is a two week long program in Aberdeen created through the YMCA, to help people with special needs, ages 5 through 20 gain friendships, while getting opportunities they may not have otherwise.

"Our biggest goal that we're trying to teach them is that everybody has a gift or a talent, and that we all have a disability of some sort," Camp Co-Director Michelle Olson said.

The campers make new friends and participate in community events.

"This is huge for them because it helps with their self esteem, they learn how to make friends, and it's really fun every year to see them come back and be with their friends again," said Olson.

Jordan Macucci has been attending the camp for two years. He enjoys the opportunity to build up his social skills.

"I'm having trouble with calming down easily, there's people here that understand me a lot so they can help me out," said Jordan Marcucci, a kid attending the camp.

It's not just the kids who get something out of the camp, the volunteers learn something too.

"They learn so much about themselves, and they in return help the volunteers learn about themselves, and it's just an amazing experience for everybody involved," Maleah Eschembaum, a camp volunteer said.

Maleah Eschembaum has been a camp volunteer nearly her entire life.

"My parents met here at this camp, and my grandma was the Director, so my entire life is based around this camp," Aschembaum said.

Since she has seen the benefits of this camp for so long, she along with many others, hope to be a part of it for many more years to come.

"All the kids that come when they're little, grow up and move on, and it's nice to see new kids come in, too," Samantha Olson, a camp volunteer said.

"I hope to see this camp grow even more, to have the same kids come back and help us out, and just to get new ones involved every year," said Eschembaum.

The camp is in its 34th year. It has continued to grow each and every summer.