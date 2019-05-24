Camping tips and tricks just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Before heading out the door for your next camping trip, there are a few things to keep in mind.

In South Dakota, you must plan 90 days ahead for a campsite and inform state park officials. In Custer, you must book a site a year in advance.

Be sure to pack a first aid kit. Your kit will be able to help you or a member of your group if you suffer a cut, bee sting, or allergic reaction. Be sure to pack antiseptics for cuts and scrapes.

Bring emergency supplies, in addition, with your first aid kit; a map, compass, flashlight, knife, waterproof fire starter, personal shelter, whistle, warm clothing, food, water, and insect protection.

Inspect your site and look for level ground with enough room to put all your gear. Make sure it is hidden by bushes or shrubs to get out of the wind. Build fires in a safe area. You must have the fire far enough away from your camper or tent. Be sure to check what firewood is allowed in the park before going. In Minnehaha County, logs from ash trees are not permitted in the park.

Right now, South Dakota state parks are celebrating 100 years, so if you are unable to get out to the campground this weekend. You can also hike the trails and participate in a scavenger hunt. For more information, you can find the article about the scavenger hunt on the right side of this page.