Capital University Center gets makeover through partnership with LATI

It’s in the same location in Pierre, but Capital University Center has a new name, a new website and new nursing class offerings.

Capital University Center is now Capital City Campus. Complete with a fresh logo and modernized website, CapitalCityCampus.org, is set to launch Tuesday.

Dakota Radio Group reports Lake Area Tech in Watertown plans to begin providing its Licensed Practical Nursing and Associate of Applied Science in Registered Nursing programs at Capital City Campus this fall, pending approval from the state.

Capital City Campus will host an open house Tuesday from 3-6 pm with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 pm. Attendees will get to meet staff from Lake Area Tech, learn more about available classes and see the campus classrooms.

Executive Director Chris Maxwell says as they look to bring more classes and experiences to Pierre, including ‘campus’ in the new name makes sense. He says they’re thinking big and thinking ahead and this is the first step toward future goals.

Vice President of Lake Area Tech Diane Stile says they’re excited to partner with Capital City Campus to increase access to medical training in central South Dakota. Offering programs locally allows students to balance furthering their education with their current careers and family lives.

