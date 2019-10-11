Capitol flags at half-staff to honor former legislator

Governor Kristi Noem has asked for flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Saturday in honor of Doris Minor, a former state legislator.

According to a release from the governor's office, Miner was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1977, and served in the South Dakota Senate from 1979 to 1992, including as assistant minority leader from 1987 to 1990.

A memorial service for Miner will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gregory.