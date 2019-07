A downtown Sioux Falls business was damaged after a car crashed into it Thursday morning.

A car crashed into Minerva's Restaurant around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses who were inside the restaurant at the time tell KSFY News they heard a loud boom. They saw smoke in the kitchen area, but no flames were visible.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.