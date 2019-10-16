Car thieves have easy pickings in Rapid City

Thieves are getting a boost when boosting cars in Rapid City … from the owners.

The Rapid City Police Department reports that at least 10 vehicles stolen in the last two weeks were unlocked, some with keys left in them. More disturbing: in one theft the vehicle owner also lost three handguns and a rifle.

Oct. 16 – A vehicle, left unlocked and warming up, was stolen from home on Quincy Street.

Oct. 15 – A vehicle was stolen on the 300 block of East Madison Street. There were no signs of forced entry and a spare key was left in the vehicle.

Oct. 14 – An unlocked vehicle, with the key in the ignition, was stolen from the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Oct. 14 – Keys were left inside a vehicle stolen from the 4100 block of Parkview Drive.

Oct. 14 – A vehicle is reported stolen from a home on the 600 block of Meade Street. The vehicle owner says it may have been left unlocked; with a backpack containing a key for the vehicle inside.

Oct. 11 – A vehicle parked in a driveway on the 2600 block of Windhaven Drive was stolen. Sticking with the trend … keys were left in it.

Oct. 9 – A vehicle left running to warm up was from the 2500 block of Tower Road.

Oct. 9 – A vehicle, again … with the key in the ignition, was stolen from the 500 block of Quincy Street. Police recovered the vehicle after a chase.

Oct. 9 – A vehicle left unlocked with the keys in it was stolen from the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue.

Oct. 4 – A vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of West Boulevard. The owner says the vehicle may have been left unlocked and that there was a spare set of keys inside it. Also inside the vehicle were three handguns and a rifle.

Vehicle thefts and burglaries are some of the most easily preventable crimes police investigate, according to RCPD community relations specialist Brendyn Medina.

“The RCPD urges the public to always secure their vehicle before leaving it unattended,” Medina stressed. “Never leave the keys to your vehicle inside of it. If you do wish to let your car warm up in the morning, find a way to secure it.”

People should also not store anything of value in a vehicle; especially firearms.