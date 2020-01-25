Carbon dioxide reaches record levels in Earth's atmosphere

A scientific report from the World Meteorological Organization indicates the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached historic measurements. Global average concentrations of the greenhouse gas in 2018 reached 407.8 parts per million. For every one million molecules of gas in the atmosphere, there are 408 molecules of carbon dioxide.

In 2017 that statistic was at 405.5.

University of South Dakota Professor Mark Sweeney is a geologist that has monitored this evolving concern. He says the present concentration in the atmosphere is the highest it has ever been in the past 800,000 years based on glacial ice core records.

Some of the solutions to limiting the gas have been utilized with renewable energy and fuel-efficient vehicles, but even a concerted effort will not provide immediate results.

"Molecules of carbon dioxide can stay up there for 100 years or more," said Professor Sweeney.

The resulting impact of that warming will transpire over decades to centuries he added.