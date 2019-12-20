Carolers spread Christmas cheer

Employees at the SanfordHealth Plan offices spread holiday cheer Friday morning at Cherapa Place.

They sang Christmas carols and gave out hot chocolate to anyone passing. This is the third year the group has sung carols around Christmas, and they say it not only visibly brings some joy to people passing by, but it also brings joy to them.

"It's just a feeling of good, and that's what I love about it," said Tim Donelan, Sanford Health Plan. "Things that start with a purpose sometimes fail, but things that grow spontaneously from these neat feelings of giving, they're successful, and they're successful because people get that feeling, and that's what I love about it."