Carson King controversy teaches teens valuable lesson in social media

Carson King gained instant fame when he held up a sign during ESPN College GameDay's recent stop at Iowa State University. The sign asked for beer money and included the name of his Venmo money transfer account.

When money started pouring in he said he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. To date, he's raised $1.7 million, but a Des Moines Register newspaper reporter found King had retweeted two racially insensitive tweets eight years ago when he was 16.

Now the newspaper is embroiled in a controversy that has seen its Facebook follower numbers plummet and calls for a front-page apology.

Anheuser-Busch and Venmo have been matching the donations King has received, but when King's eight-year-old retweets were revealed the beer company cut ties with King. Although they do continue matching donations.

What complicates this story is that the newspaper reporter who found King's tweets has a history of controversial tweets himself.

"Obviously I’ve made mistakes in my past. Everyone has," Carson King said.

Tuesday night, Carson King held a news conference acknowledging the Des Moines Register had found two racially insensitive retweets on his Twitter account from nearly a decade ago. King’s saying they don't represent who he is now and that he regrets them.

"I don't want what I did when I was 16 to take away from the fact that we're over $1.14 million for the children's hospital," King said.

The Des Moines Register's uncovering of the tweets enraged many who then began scouring the Twitter feed of the Register reporter who found King's tweets. People searching through Twitter found several instances of racist and homophobic tweets that Aaron Calvin had written himself.

Lincoln High School journalism teacher Katie Kroeze said she warns her students about the problems social media can create.

"We talk about how things are always there once you post them. They will be there for the rest of time," Kroeze said.

While students may learn about social media pitfalls in class they may not be putting the information to good use.

"I definitely was, but I think just even a year ago I wasn't necessarily thinking about the repercussions. I was thinking about what it meant for me right now," Lincoln High School student, Timothy Stolp said.

"They might not understand how that can affect them later down the road and he might have been a completely different person when he was 16 years old. That doesn't make it right or wrong, but it also does show that people change," Kroeze said.

Stolp describes it as teenagers being test subjects since they haven't been able to see how it's been used in the past.

"There’s so little understanding of what social media is going to mean in our lifetime, because it's new while we're new people to this earth essentially," Stolp said.

That Des Moines Register reporter, Aaron Calvin, is now under investigation for his own tweets which he deleted soon after they were brought to light. He has apologized, saying they were inappropriate and insensitive.

Amidst all the reports Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Wednesday declaring this Saturday as Carson King Day in Iowa.

She said it will be in honor of his selfless generosity towards the children's hospital.

