Case of mumps confirmed at Yankton school

Authorities say a case of mumps has been confirmed at a Yankton elementary school.

A student at Webster Elementary tested positive for the virus, according to a letter sent to parents in the district on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by Webster Elementary Principal Melanie Ryken, said mumps is very contagious and is spread by saliva, coughing, and touching contaminated surfaces. Vaccination, isolation, and good hand washing are the best ways to stop the spread of the disease.

Ryken said if your child experiences mumps symptoms, contact a doctor. She also asked to trust only credible sources for accurate information regarding mumps.

Anyone with questions about the case is asked to call the school.