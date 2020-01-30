Castlewood's connection to Super Bowl LIV

There’s a South Dakota connection with the 49ers who will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Castlewood native Dustin Little is the 49ers Head Athletic Trainer and this will be his second big game.

After spending five years on the Denver Broncos training staff, Dustin was hired by the 49ers March and soon a plan was in place.

"You know we've been working all year to establish kind of a new model a new standard and expectation out here with the 49ers. So, a lot of that was working to get communications lines up get everybody working together kind of establish a culture of what we want to do as a sports performance team,” said Dustin.

Then what would be a special season for the 49ers, began.

"You know once training camp hits, you're going, you get a couple of days off the entire season."

San Francisco would roll through a 13-3 regular season and beat the Packers in the NFC Championship for a Super Bowl appearance.

"I don't think most guys would sign up and think they're going to the Super Bowl. It's been one of those things where I and my entire staff has worked really hard and the players and the coaches, everybody is working hard."

For Dustin, a former USD football and basketball player, this is his second Super Bowl, he also went with the Broncos in 2016.

"You know, you get a few ticket requests from kind of odd people along the way but for the most part I take care of my family and that's where I stop the line. I've got to focus on my job and football, growing up in a town of 700 and moving up here and going to the Super Bowl a couple of times, it's definitely something you are thankful for. You know, if you put in the work and have a plan like I always say you can go anywhere you want.”

