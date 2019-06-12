City council approves diagonal parking on Main Avenue

Sioux Falls City Council has approved diagonal parking for a portion of Main Avenue.

Lloyd companies needed the approval to change parking between Second and Third streets, near the company's 'Cascades' development that will open soon.

Under Lloyd's plan, the street would narrow from 2 lanes with a turning lane, to just two lanes. This would create space for 16 diagonal parking spots on the east side of the street.

After meeting with other businesses and city leaders, they reached a compromise to include 2-hour parking spots and an unloading zone.

The plan was approved by the city council Tuesday night.