Celebrating Miracle Treat Day; proceeds go towards Children's Miracle Network

The 14th annual Miracle Treat Day is today and proceeds of more than $1.00 from each Blizzard sold at Dairy Queen is donated to the Children's Miracle Network at Sanford Children's Hospital.

All the money raised will stay here locally; no child is ever turned away regardless of their ability to pay. The money raised benefits children and families through programs, equipment, direct child & family assistance, research and training, items insurance doesn't cover, such as meals, mileage, and lodging.

To date, over $100 million has been raised in North America to support CMN by participating DQ locations.

Locally, this day brings in more than $170,000 for CMN at Sanford Children's Hospital.

Eastern South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota region hosts the largest Miracle Treat Day in all of North America per year, six times the average of other locations in North America. The Madison location sold the most Blizzards in the country last year.