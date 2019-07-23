Celebrating Senator R.F. Pettigrew's birthday with Historic Homes Tour

The annual Siouxland Heritage Museums Alliance's Historic Homes Tour kicks off tonight, July 23rd, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The event is to celebrate the late Senator R.F. Pettigrew's birthday, which is today, July 23rd, he would be 171 years old.

The Historic Homes Tour will feature four prominent homes in the Cathedral Historic District.

Senator R.F. Pettigrew's house built in 1889. The home was purchased by Pettigrew back in 1911 for $12,000.

Senator Pettigrew was the first senator in South Dakota after Dakota Territory was divided into two. He served two Congressional-terms and was beat in 1900.

Tickets are $10.00 to view the historic homes, but touring the Pettigrew Home and Museum is free. The proceeds go towards the Siouxland Heritage Museums Alliance.