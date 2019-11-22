Celebrating the holidays early with Dance Gallery of South Dakota

The Dance Gallery of South Dakota in Sioux Falls has nine performances of The Nutcracker at the Orpheum Theater. The shows start the day after Thanksgiving and run through that weekend and the next.

Performances are at 12:30 PM and 4:00 PM on Friday, November 29th; 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 30th; 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 1st; 7:00 PM on Friday, December 6th; 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 7th; and 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 8th.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $17 for children. People can purchase tickets here to any of the shows. If you wait until you get to the Orpheum to purchase tickets, they are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

Dance Gallery was founded in 1999 and now has seven dance studios. Dancers perform The Nutcracker every other year with the Dance Gallery.