Celebrating women entrepreneurs in a weekly event in Downtown Sioux Falls

1 Million Cups is celebrating Women's Entrepreneur Week in Downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday. 1 Million Cups is a weekly entrepreneurship event that highlights local business owners and gives others the opportunity to network. This week, it's being called a double header with two female entrepreneurs.

The owner of Beautique in Brandon, Amanda Christopherson, and the founder of HerHeadquarters App, Carina Glover, will lead this week's event.

The doors open at 8:30 AM for coffee and a chance to network before the main event starts at 9:00 AM. It's held at the Museum of Visual Materials on Main Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Glover created an app that is meant to connect women entrepreneurs in industries like fashion, entertainment, events, and PR. It's called HerHeadquarters and she hopes to make it a global brand.

Christopherson started Beautique in her basement five years ago. She quickly outgrew her space and has since grown an online presence that is nationwide. She now has a 10,000 sq. ft. warehouse to keep up with demand. Her boutique was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list for being one of the most successful companies in America. According to Inc., Beautique has had 384% growth in the past three years.