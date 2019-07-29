Celebrity bartenders battle is out at Blue Rock Bar & Grill Monday

Blue Rock Bar & Grill at the Sanford Sports Complex is looking to give back Monday night. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. LifeScape CEO Steve Watkins will pit his bartending skills against Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and MIX-97.3's Ben Davis.

The bartender at the end with the most tips wins, and all tips will help people with disabilities supported by LifeScape.

There will also be 80's trivia begining at 6:30.

Also part of Blue Rock gives back each Monday through August, 10% of all food and beverage sale, all day long, will go to LifeScape!

"Tip" your favorite bartender here