Center told to stop cultural sage burning at Rapid City mall

A Rapid City mall has banned a Native American cultural practice following health complaints.

Rushmore Mall security recently gave the I Am Legacy youth outreach center a letter saying it could no longer burn sage because it was jeopardizing people’s health.

The center’s founder, Erik Bringswhite, calls the order “a bit hurtful” and says they didn’t mean to harm anyone by burning about a nickel-sized amount of sage twice a day.

The mall’s general manager Sandy Brockhouse says the burning smell has sickened some people. Both parties verbally agreed to sage burning before the center moved in, but only when there is proper ventilation. And so far, that ventilation system has not been installed. Brockhouse says the center could burn it outside.

