The landscape along West 12th Street is about to change.

Sioux Falls land developers Jim Soukup and Al Spencer have purchased nearly all of the former Gage Brothers Concrete Products location at 12th Street and Interstate 29.

The brothers-in-law are equal partners in the 26-acre purchase. Soukup Construction will start demolition Monday.

To read more on this story, head over to SiouxFalls.Business.