Ceremony held in Aberdeen for S.D. National Guard unit set to deploy

Hundreds of people gathered to show their support for a South Dakota National Guard unit set to deploy for Europe.

A deployment ceremony was held Sunday in Aberdeen for the 114 soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1-147th Field Artillary Battalion and the 147th Forward Support Company.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, and Rep. Dusty Johnson.

According to the South Dakota National Guard, the unit will support Operation Atlantic Resolve, which includes training and support efforts with U.S. allies in eastern Europe.