SF Chamber accepting applicants for Leadership Sioux Falls

The Evan C. Nolte Leadership Sioux Falls program is now accepting applicants for its 34th class.

Leadership Sioux Falls identifies current and future leaders of Sioux Falls and educates them on the different aspects that tie the community together, with the intention of inspiring program participants to take action to make a positive impact on the future of Sioux Falls.

The signature leadership program of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has graduated nearly 1,000 people since its launch in 1986, according to a press release.

The program runs October through April and concludes with a graduation in May. All nine sessions of the program focus on different facets of the Sioux Falls community and include topics such as education, local and state government, public safety, business and industry, and service.

A selection Committee reviews all applications and selects 30 people to comprise the class. Applicants must have lived or worked in the Sioux Falls metro area for at least one year, be over the age of 25, attend all required sessions, and commit to serving and strengthening the community upon completion of the program.

Previous applicants who were not selected are strongly encouraged to apply for the program again.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 21. Tuition is $520 and is non-refundable. Applications can be found on the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce website.