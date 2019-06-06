Chamberlain couple found unconscious in home charged with child abuse

A Chamberlain couple is facing felony child abuse charges following a fire in their apartment.

Dakota Radio Group reports first responders found smoke when they arrived Monday, and obtained a master key to get in.

Court documents state they found a pan of rice burning on the stove, and a man identified as 28-year-old Tyler Harmon sitting in a chair, apparently heavily intoxicated and unconscious.

Responders heard a small child crying in the bedroom and found the 11-month-old female infant laying on the floor, a 7-year-old male child laying on the bed, and an adult female later identified as 28-year-old Katrina Harmon unconscious on the bed. Officers found two empty whiskey bottles.

The children were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The infant had a temperature of 102 degrees.

Tyler and Katrina Harmon were medically cleared and taken to the Brule County Jail. Tyler Harmon’s PBT was .216% and Katrina Harmon’s PBT .229%.

Both have been charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor seven years or younger. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and or a $30,000 fine.

The children were placed in the custody of the department of social services.