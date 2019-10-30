Changes likely coming for college athletes

Mike Daum and Macy Miller wrapped up legendary basketball careers at South Dakota State earlier this year.

Under the NCAA's new proposal, athletes like Daum and Miller should be able to make some money off of their names. Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple agrees with that.

"You know I support that concept, but you know the devil is in the details," he said. "That's what we are really working out. It's going to be fair and equitable to everyone whether you are at LSU or whether you're at SDSU. The student-athlete can earn some additional compensation for instance if you are a model, if you are modeling clothes or if you are doing some different things with Facebook and Instagram, and have an account. Or you are doing some different things in sales. It goes across the board."

Obviously some college athletes at major universities become nationally famous. They could profit from jersey sales and other sales of their image under the NCAA plan. How it will be implemented though is a question right now.

"Well, that's one of the things this committee is going to look at," Douple said. "How will that play out in merchandise or how will that play out on a poster? You know when you are promoting your games and you have the team photo on there. You know, I think those the answers this committee will come up with, saying if it's an institutionally sponsored event, can they have compensation for that? Those are some things that are unknown right now."

Douple says the NCAA isn't heading toward college athletes getting paid like the pros. The traditional model won't change.

"I don't believe anyone in our college industry is for pay for play," Douple said. "There's some value into an athletic scholarship and into training facilities and into practice facilities and into coaching and into academic support. Those are some things we're providing our student-athletes right now and there's value to that."