Changes to the State Fair admissions process

This year at the state fair, the fair organizers are focusing on making the admissions process less stressful for people in attendance.

"I have actually not missed a fair in my lifetime," said Kathy Meyer, Superintendent of Information and Guest Services.

Kathy Meyer has been working a the fair for more than 20 years. She looks forward to all of the changes coming this year.

"A successful fair, there are usually people parked six to eight blocks away," Meyer said.

Candy Briley is the Assistant Manager for the State Fair. She said one of the biggest changes coming to the fair this year is the admissions process, starting with online ticket sales.

"You're able to go straight to the scanner and bypass the lines at the gatehouse, so that's going to speed things up, and make things more efficient for fair-goers as they're coming to the fair," Briley said.

Briley also recognized parking as one of the most stressful aspects of the fair for guests.

"People are coming to Huron, obviously parking is always a huge challenge, here on the fairgrounds, so for people coming, they can park at the Huron Mall, and there is a shuttle that runs directly to gate three, it's absolutely free to ride, it's free to park" Briley said.

These changes should make the experience for all fair attendees much more pain free, and the Managers hope this year is the smoothest year to date.

"People can come for an hour or a whole day, but I know that it'll be an easier time to stay for a whole day," Briley said.

The fair starts on Thursday.