Charges pending in fatal Watertown crash

Authorities say charges are pending in a crash that left one person dead in Watertown.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 212, just west of the I-29 interchange.

Police say a Mercury Mountaineer driving west collided with a Ford Explorer that was crossing Highway 212 from 35th Street Cir.

Investigators say the driver of the Explorer was killed. The driver and a passenger in the Mountaineer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released in the accident.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the Mountaineer.