Attempted murder suspect arrested after police chase

A Fordyce, NE man is facing charges after a chase ends in a U-Haul crashing into a Yankton police car.

Police were pursuing 44-year-old Kevin Haug for five felonies, including one count of attempted murder. Haug allegedly used a large knife in an attack on another man earlier in the day. After the attack, he ran away, launching a search.

Later that evening, the Yankton Police Department attempted a traffic stop regarding a stolen U-Haul truck. Haug was driving the vehicle at the time. After trying to stop Haug, he took off, prompted a chase. The chase ended when Haug hit a Yankton police squad car with the stolen U-Haul truck in Yankton.

Haug then fled on foot over the Discovery Bridge and into Nebraska, where the Nebraska State Patrol and Cedar County Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit.

No officers were injured in the crash.

Haug was arrested in Nebraska.