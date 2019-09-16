Chester residents at Brant Lake still pumping water out of homes

Many residents at Brant Lake in Chester are battling high floodwaters right now. Homeowners continue to pump out water, but it's not getting any easier.

They’re holding on to hope, but say they have yet to hear from any county officials of what to do next. KSFY News spoke with families along the lake to see what their next steps are.

Residents living right next to Brant Lake saw extreme rain over the past week and now their homes are underwater.

"The community came together a lot and helped and we're making the best of a bad situation," Chester resident, Charley Johnston III said.

It's nearly impossible to get to Chester unless you know the right way to go. Roads are washed out and crews continue to sandbag.

"We quickly all got out here. There are about 12 to 15 people that made it all the way out here and we got together," Chester resident, Ashley Anderson said.

All to help Ashley’s father Larry Wagley.

"You just feel sick to your stomach and you feel you're going to lose everything. I mean this is my dad's home it's not just a cabin to him so we did what we could to save it," Anderson said.

Many families that live near the lake decided to evacuate their homes Sunday night after large amounts of water took over. The family said by that point if your home wasn't sandbagged you were out of luck.

"I wish we could've had a little bit of guidance. We don't want anybody to feel sorry for us. We can handle it on our own, but if somebody could tell us the waters going to get this high and you need to prepare for this that would be good," Johnston said.

"I haven't seen it this bad since 1993. I was six years old then and this is just bringing back horrible memories," Anderson said.

The family made multiple trips to get sandbags from Chester and Madison, but worry how much water will come down from the other nearby lakes.

"We’re going to try to do anything we can to protect it," Anderson said.

Right now they don't know if they're doing this all for nothing, but they'll keep going until the water starts to fill the house.

"We’re taking shifts. You sleep now and I’ll watch the pumps. We’re just doing everything we can to keep it out," Johnston said.

They’ll do anything to keep Larry’s home afloat.

"At least we can look back and say we did everything possible. We’re going to do everything we can," Johnston said.

The family said if they can't keep the water out of their father's home they'll do whatever they can to rebuild after the water goes down.

The community of Chester is still filling sandbags for those who need them. You can find those at the Chester school parking lot.

