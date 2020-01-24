Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China

A Chicago woman is the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China.

Health officials say the woman returned from a trip to China early last week without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the woman is doing well but is hospitalized to prevent the spread of the virus and anyone she had close contact with is being monitored.

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.

