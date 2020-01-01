Child killed in New Year's shooting in Des Moines

A boy is dead after a shooting just hours into the new year in Des Moines.

Police say the shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The name and age of the victim have not been released but police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they will release further information later Wednesday.

